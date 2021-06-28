Copyright Office's Deputy GC To Take Over As Acting GC

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office said Monday its general counsel is leaving at the end of the week and its deputy general counsel, who once worked at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, will serve as the office's top lawyer in an acting capacity. Kevin Amer will take over the position from Regan Smith on July 2, the office said. Smith was made general counsel back in 2018, after also working a stint as deputy general counsel, following Sarang "Sy" Damle's departure for Latham & Watkins LLP's intellectual property practice. With her departure this week, Smith had been at the Copyright...

