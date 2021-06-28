Sens. Push Bill To Tighten SEC's Insider Trading Rules

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A pair of senators Monday revived a bipartisan bill that aims to place new restrictions on the safe harbor that helps corporate executives avoid insider trading accusations when they trade their company's stock. Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., reintroduced the Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act, legislation that directs the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to explore amendments to its corporate insider rule, known as Rule 10b5-1. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said earlier this month that he has already asked his staff to consider potential reforms to Rule 10b5-1 corporate stock plans in light of a...

