Pot Co. Backed By Jay-Z Picks Up West Hollywood Dispensary

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Cannabis conglomerate The Parent Co., which has rapper Jay-Z as its chief visionary officer, announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the equity of an operating West Hollywood, California, dispensary for $11.5 million. The Parent Co., which was formed from a blank-check deal, said it will acquire the 3,250-square-foot dispensary Calma West Hollywood, noting it is one of just 10 stores in the area that are licensed for both delivery and storefront retail. Steve Allan, CEO of The Parent Co., said the strategic location of Calma in a high-traffic region of Los Angeles will help the company expand...

