Brooklyn Legal Aid Org Seeks To Form Union

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Some 400 attorneys, civil advocates, social workers, investigators, support staff and other workers at the Brooklyn, New York, public defender's office are seeking to unionize with the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys, the union announced Wednesday. Brooklyn Defender Services, which provides criminal, family, housing and immigration defense, is one of the largest legal aid providers in the country. The employees are demanding more control over the running of their workplace as the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic, social and housing crises skyrocket demand for their services and spreads them thin. "Everyone who comes to this work is committed," family defense staff attorney Murtaza Husain...

