4 Firms Craft Etsy's $217M Bet On Brazilian E-Commerce Co.

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Online handmade goods marketplace Etsy said Monday it plans to acquire Brazilian e-commerce company Elo7 for about $217 million in cash, with guidance from four law firms. Elo7 is a top-ranked online marketplace in Brazil where customers turn for primarily made-to-order crafts, according to a joint announcement from the companies. The website currently hosts 56,000 sellers, the announcement said, and is particularly popular for wedding, baby and children's party goods, as well as home decor. "Elo7 is the 'Etsy of Brazil,' with a purpose and business model similar to our own," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said in a statement Monday....

