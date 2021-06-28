Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Detroit Will Face Trial In Suit Over Medical Pot Raid

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit against the city of Detroit over a raid on the home of a pair of licensed medical marijuana caregivers can proceed to trial, a Michigan federal judge said.

Following U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow's ruling rejecting Detroit's motions for summary judgment and judgment on the pleadings, Mukhlis Shamoon and Debra Metris-Shamoon will head to court in their suit over a 2012 raid led by a group of officers from Detroit Police's since-disbanded Narcotics Unit. The officers pointed guns at them, destroyed property and seized 70 marijuana plants they were lawfully growing for medical marijuana patients, according to their suit....

