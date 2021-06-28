Cybersecurity Provider Raises Price Range Ahead Of IPO Blitz

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed cybersecurity software provider SentinelOne Inc., advised by Fenwick, on Monday upped its price range on an initial public offering that could now exceed $1 billion in proceeds, as it and 16 other companies expect to go public this week in an explosive IPO calendar. Mountain View, California-based SentinelOne told regulators it plans to offer 32 million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share, raising slightly more than $1 billion at midpoint. The new fundraising estimate is up nearly 15% from prior plans. SentinelOne originally planned to sell its stock between $26 and $29 per share, which would have raised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS