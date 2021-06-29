SEC Commissioner Says Exec. Comp Should Be Tied To ESG

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Allison Herren Lee is urging corporate boards to make changes in line with the agency's push for more environmental, social and governance disclosures, including increasing diversity and tying executive compensation to ESG metrics. In a keynote speech Monday before the Society for Corporate Governance National Conference, Lee called on boards to diversify, ramp up their expertise, and to tie executive compensation to ESG metrics in order to better "compete for capital" as support for ESG initiatives grows. "Boards that proactively seek to integrate climate and ESG into their decision-making not only mitigate risks, but better position...

