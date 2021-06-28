Pa. Woman Too Late To Add 2nd Product To Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman waited at least three years too long to add a second product to her lawsuit claiming she was injured by Boston Scientific's pelvic mesh, a federal court ruled Monday. Susan Antonucci had received multiple pelvic mesh implants over her lifetime, including two from Boston Scientific, but her original complaint only mentioned one of them — the Pinnacle — and could not be amended just before her trial to include the other one — the Lynx — said U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. "Even if we measure from when this case was 'activated' for discovery in 2018, plaintiffs...

