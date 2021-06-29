Western Digital Urges Full Fed. Circ. To Rehear SPEX IP Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Western Digital is asking the full Federal Circuit to revisit a decision upholding part of a SPEX Technologies Inc. data security patent, saying that the panel's finding that a certain claim limitation was not indefinite "break[s] new ground in a startling direction." In a petition for rehearing filed Monday, Western Digital Corp. told the full appeals court that a three-judge panel in May erred in reversing a California federal judge's ruling that some claims in SPEX's patent that included a "means for providing" limitation were indefinite. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna correctly found that the patent specification failed to include...

