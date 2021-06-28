Software Co. Lands Quick Win In High-Speed DSL Patent Spat

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday sided with software company TQ Delta LLC in a long-running dispute over high-speed DSL communication technology, finding that a broadband equipment maker infringed TQ Delta's patent with several of its products. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews granted summary judgment of infringement and rejected 2Wire Inc.'s cross-motion for summary judgment of noninfringement, dismissing several of its defenses. Notably, the judge shot down 2Wire's argument that its products are not configured "in the real world" to adapt the specific settings claimed by the patent. Evidence shows, however, that the functionality can be enabled without modifying the...

