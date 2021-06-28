Ex-Jones Day Atty Drops Claims The Firm Underpaid Women

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day lawyer accusing the firm of underpaying its female associates, the last remaining plaintiff in the suit, dropped all of her claims Monday, bringing the contentious and more than two-year-old case to an end. Katrina Henderson said in a brief notice filed in D.C. federal court that she was voluntarily dismissing her claims with prejudice and waiving her rights to appeal. The parties will cover their own attorney fees and court costs, she said. The notice didn't include any other details. Henderson said in a statement Monday that she and her former colleagues embarked on this litigation "to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS