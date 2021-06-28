Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Jones Day Atty Drops Claims The Firm Underpaid Women

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day lawyer accusing the firm of underpaying its female associates, the last remaining plaintiff in the suit, dropped all of her claims Monday, bringing the contentious and more than two-year-old case to an end.

Katrina Henderson said in a brief notice filed in D.C. federal court that she was voluntarily dismissing her claims with prejudice and waiving her rights to appeal. The parties will cover their own attorney fees and court costs, she said.

The notice didn't include any other details. 

Henderson said in a statement Monday that she and her former colleagues embarked on this litigation "to...

