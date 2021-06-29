GFG Alliance Plans Restructuring After Greensill Collapse

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- Steel mogul Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance has said it is planning a major restructuring so the business group can pay back creditors after its main lender, Greensill Capital, collapsed in March. GFG said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with administrators for Greensill Bank AG on a framework "for positive direct engagement to achieve an amicable result." "We are aware of the significant challenges facing the group, but are pleased that we are making good progress to refinance, repay creditors and refocus the group on our core assets," Jeffrey Stein, chief restructuring officer at the group, said. The group said it...

