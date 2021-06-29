Teva Seeks To Revoke IP For J&J Unit's Schizophrenia Drug

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 6:32 PM BST) -- Generic-drug giant Teva urged a London judge on Tuesday to revoke an extension on patent protections for a schizophrenia drug given to a Johnson & Johnson unit, arguing they never should have been awarded. Teva pushed the High Court to toss a supplementary protection certificate owned by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a J&J subsidiary. It extended the intellectual property rights relating to Janssen's Trevicta product, an injection for the treatment of the mental health condition, according to court documents. The SPC came into force in May 2017 after Janssen's patent for the drug expired. But the SPC should be invalidated because the...

