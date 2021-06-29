Trevena Investors Ink $8.5M Deal Over Painkiller Claims

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A class believed to consist of thousands of Trevena investors asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday to grant final approval of an $8.5 million settlement, which would resolve claims that the biopharmaceutical company misled investors about the approval prospects of a new intravenous painkiller. Under the terms of the proposed settlement, class members who file claims will receive a pro rata share of the settlement fund. Class counsel said that they intend to request up to 30%, or roughly $2.6 million, of the fund to cover attorney fees. Approval of the proposed attorney fees, however, is separate from approval of...

