Kirkland & Ellis Launches IP Litigation Practice In Austin

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP recently announced the launch of its intellectual property litigation practice based in Austin, honing in on the wave of IP work flooding the Western District of Texas. The move, which was announced Monday, entailed moving one of the firm's top IP litigators, Jeannie Heffernan, from New York to Austin. There, she'll join a group of about 30 attorneys working out of the newly opened office. The spike in IP work in the Western District came in 2018, when U.S. District Judge Alan Albright was appointed to the bench. Since then, Judge Albright has made his court an...

