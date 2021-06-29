Visa, Mastercard Can Charge Ahead With Swipe Fee Defense

Law360, London (June 29, 2021, 8:51 PM BST) -- A tribunal has ruled Visa and Mastercard can seek to reduce prospective damages resulting from a Supreme Court judgment holding they set fees at unlawful levels, with the credit card giants arguing consumers may have used more expensive payment methods without the conduct. The Competition Appeal Tribunal, in a pair of rulings released Monday, said while Mastercard can't argue retail customers would have flocked to Visa — a hypothetical argument called an "asymmetric counterfactual" — it can allege they may have switched to PayPal. Mastercard's application to amend its defense rejects the idea that the retailers have any claim for damages, saying...

