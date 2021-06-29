China Opens WTO Dispute Over Australian Wind Tower Duties

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- China opened a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against Australian anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs against three Chinese products Tuesday, including Chinese wind towers, on the heels of Canberra submitting a complaint over Beijing's wine duties. In a four-page request for WTO consultations, China took aim at Australia's anti-dumping and countervailing measures against Chinese wind towers, certain stainless steel sinks and railway wheel importers, saying the entire tranche of measures was inconsistent with Australia's WTO obligations. China alleged a slew of errors with Australia's anti-dumping duties against the three products, including that Australia miscalculated Chinese businesses' costs of product and...

