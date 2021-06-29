O'Melveny Opens Dallas Office With 4 Ex-Norton Rose Attys

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced Tuesday that it has opened an office in Dallas with four former Rose Norton partners, a move that comes less than a month after it opened its first Texas office in Austin. The firm's Dallas office is launching with four former Norton Rose Fulbright bankruptcy partners, including Louis Strubeck, who was the head of the firm's restructuring practice, and Scott Paul Drake, who was the firm's regional head of litigation. Products liability trial partner H. Douglas Wabner and restructuring partner Gregory M. Wilkes also joined O'Melveny from Norton Rose. O'Melveny's Austin office, which was announced earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS