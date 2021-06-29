Alaska Tribe Appeals Certificate For Open Pit Gold Mine

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe in Alaska is asking a state court to review a state agency's decision to back a water quality permit for a gold mine, saying the agency didn't pay close enough attention to the danger the mine will pose to nearby waters. The Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council, or ONC, said the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation improperly downplayed the risks the Donlin Gold project would pose to mercury levels, water temperature and other threats to the Kuskokwim River and nearby tributaries. In a notice of appeal Monday, the tribe said the DEC commissioner was wrong to uphold what's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS