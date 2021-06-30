Gilstrap Says Patent Suit Was Filed Right On Time

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has ruled that the one-hour time difference between his Texas court and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Virginia is not enough to sink an infringement suit lodged against a new Daiichi Sankyo breast cancer drug — filed two minutes after the asserted patent was issued. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. came up short in its early efforts to get out of a patent lawsuit leveled last year by Seagen Inc., formerly known as Seattle Genetics Inc. Seagen's suit targets a new drug that Daiichi markets called Enhertu, which has earned the Japanese drugmaker over $70...

