Ruling Needed Now On Calif. Pay-For-Delay Law, Court Told

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The generic-drug industry's trade association urged a California federal judge Monday to act on its refiled challenge to the Golden State's recent law banning most so-called pay-for-delay deals, arguing the nearly year-old lawsuit has languished long enough. The Association for Accessible Medicines acknowledged U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley's March 19 minute order, after a previous nudge, informing the trade group and California's attorney general that his "heavy case load has made the submission times for pending motions longer than is customary." But over three months later, the AAM's patience has run out with the judge's assurance that the court "hopes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS