CD&R Makes Increased £2.8B Bid For UDG Healthcare

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice is raising its offer for health care advisory and pharmaceutical services business UDG to roughly £2.8 billion ($3.9 billion), the companies said Tuesday, and two of the target's largest shareholders have already signaled their approval. The private equity firm originally agreed to buy UDG Healthcare PLC on May 12 for about $14.40 per share, or approximately £2.6 billion in total. Following further discussions between the two sides, CD&R has agreed to increase its proposal to about $15.03 per share, according to a Tuesday statement. The updated offer constitutes an increase of about 57 pence per share from the...

