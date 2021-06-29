Ill. Waste Biz Agrees To Pay $350K In EPA Settlement

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A waste management company operating in a Chicago suburb has agreed to pay a $350,000 civil fine to put to bed allegations that it mishandled hazardous waste in violation of its permits, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced. The settlement between the EPA and Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. was announced by the federal agency on Monday, roughly two years after the alleged violations were discovered during an inspection of the company's recycling and waste management plant in Dolton, Illinois. The agency said that the violations included a failure to transport hazardous waste with a manifest, failure to mark hazardous waste in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS