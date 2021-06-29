CORRECTED: Florida Special Committee Recommends Regulatory 'Sandbox'

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida special committee is pushing the state to launch a pilot program relaxing some restrictions on nonlawyer ownership and the delivery of legal services, in a move that would make the Sunshine State the latest jurisdiction to open the door to newer types of legal service models. In a 109-page report released Monday, the state Supreme Court-appointed panel recommended the state adopt a regulatory sandbox concept similar to the one launched in 2020 in Utah, where legal practitioners and others can test out different business models and forms of legal services in a controlled environment. The so-called law practice innovation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS