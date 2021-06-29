US Trustee's Ch. 11 Fee Bid In Paragon 'Offensive' To Court

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has called an attempt by the U.S. Trustee's Office to charge $250,000 in quarterly fees to the litigation trust of former debtor Paragon Offshore "offensive," saying the request for fees on the disbursement of a $90 million settlement was seeking to double-dip on fees already paid by the debtor. In a letter opinion issued late Monday by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, the court said the U.S. Trustee's Office has already collected $250,000 in quarterly fees from Noble PLC, the former parent of offshore drilling rig owner Paragon, when Noble disbursed nearly $8 million as part of...

