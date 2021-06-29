All Counts In $2.7B Pivotal-VMware Merger Suit Move Ahead

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancellor sent all counts and most parties — including Dell Technologies Inc. founder Michael Dell — toward trial on Tuesday in a telephonic bench ruling on a stockholder suit challenging Pivotal Software Inc's. $2.7 billion sale to VMware Inc. in late 2019. The decision by Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick rejected dismissal arguments contesting stockholder claims that Michael Dell, who had a large controlling stake in both Pivotal and VMware, breached his fiduciary duties by failing to assure that negotiations were protected from controller interests and conflicts from the start. Michael Dell, Dell Technologies and VMware "stood on both sides" of...

