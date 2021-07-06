What Post-COVID Health Provider M&A Could Look Like

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- After a sluggish year in 2020 for mergers and acquisitions among hospitals and health systems, 2021 has shown renewed vigor and is poised for considerable transactional activity. The volume and size of deals in the facility-based health care sector since January suggests that health systems, deal makers and investors have overcome the combination of operational distraction and market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak and have resumed a secular trend toward regional consolidation and service line extension. When the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in the U.S. in the first quarter of last year, hospital executives were obligated to shift their focus to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS