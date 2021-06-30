Hub Hires: Choate, Mintz, Nutter, Barnes

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts attorneys are on the move this summer as three firms have beefed up their intellectual property teams, while Boston College and a handful of companies have named new top lawyers. Here are the latest moves in the Boston legal world. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP Cecilia Vega Choate Hall & Stewart LLP has added as a partner an intellectual property and patent lawyer who spent nearly 20 years as an in-house attorney with General Electric and most recently served as general counsel for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Cecilia Vega — a Harvard Law School graduate whose practice focuses on technology-based IP, commercial contracts,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS