SEC Charges JPMorgan Unit With 'Unregistered' Trading

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged and fined JPMorgan Chase & Co. subsidiary and trading platform Neovest Inc. $2.75 million on Tuesday for allegedly operating as an unregistered broker-dealer for nearly 12 years, a move that drew a dissent from one SEC commissioner who says the agency misapplied the definition of a broker. JPMorgan acquired Utah-based Neovest, a provider of an order execution system for electronic trading, in September 2005. The banking giant subsequently deregistered Neovest's broker-dealer registration with both the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, effective December 2006, yet Neovest kept executing trades and collecting the same...

