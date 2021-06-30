Chiquita Wins $5.7M In Dispute With Banana Exporter

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Chiquita Brands has won more than $5.7 million from an Ecuadorian banana exporter that reneged on an agreement to deliver nearly 1.7 million boxes of bananas in 2019 and was a no-show during the underlying arbitration, according to documents filed in Florida federal court. Chiquita Brands International SARL told the court in a petition for enforcement filed on Monday that it had received the award from an International Centre for Dispute Resolution tribunal in Miami in March 2020. The banana company argued that there's no reason why the award, issued against a company called Zamhern SA, shouldn't be enforced in full....

