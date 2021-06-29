Wis. Court Says Ex-Pot Smuggler Can Have Law License

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to admit a woman convicted in a plot to move more than 100 pounds of marijuana across state lines to the state bar, overturning the state Board of Bar Examiners' decision to deny her. The majority sided with Abby Padlock in holding that her failure to properly disclose the full nature of her crimes on her applications to law school and the bar was outweighed by her rehabilitation work and the support of her law professors. "Here, the Board did not believe Ms. Padlock's explanations for her incomplete disclosures, and...

