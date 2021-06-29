Broadband Advocates Tout $65B In Biden's Infrastructure Deal

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Several groups pushing for wider broadband deployment lauded the White House and congressional negotiators Tuesday for setting aside $65 billion for connectivity projects in the tentative infrastructure deal President Joe Biden has reached with key lawmakers. The total planned investment in broadband was settled on during talks that produced a $579 billion spending plan to provide federal money for roads and bridges, and water and energy projects. Biden worked out the deal with a group of Republicans, but it must still overcome political hurdles, including a likely Senate filibuster. Biden had earlier sought $100 billion from Congress in a spending plan...

