Cisco Hires Former Microsoft GC Known For Diversity Efforts

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems Inc. announced Tuesday that the Silicon Valley technology giant hired as its new chief legal officer Microsoft Inc.'s former general counsel, who has been an outspoken proponent of diversity and inclusion in the legal industry. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins wrote in a blog post that he's pleased to welcome Dev Stahlkopf, who will begin working at the company Aug. 2. Robbins said Stahlkopf brings with her extensive experience in many "key issues," including global geopolitical matters, cross-border data issues, data privacy, intellectual property, immigration reform and diversity initiatives. "She also has incredible knowledge in software, large company transformations and a...

