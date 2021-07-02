Next Steps For Cos. After High Court Patent Assignor Ruling

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on June 29 in Minerva Surgical Inc. v. Hologic Inc. clarified the doctrine of assignor estoppel, holding that it only applies to bar invalidity defenses that conflict with explicit or implicit representations made by the assignor. While the application of this test will fall to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and district courts, practitioners should be aware of the potential implications of Minerva, as well as steps that may be taken in advance of further case law developments. This article provides practical tips regarding several scenarios implicated by the Supreme Court's decision,...

