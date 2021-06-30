Bankrupt Autodialer Must Pay $1.8M For Commissioned Calls

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has granted final approval of a $1.75 million class action settlement and allowed $583,000 in attorney fees over Yodel Technologies LLC making non-consensual robocalls for a home security company, violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Robert H. Braver sued Northstar Alarm Services LLC for violating the TCPA by hiring Yodel Technologies — which has since declared bankruptcy — to place pre-recorded robocalls that advertised Northstar goods and services without recipients' consent. U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot wrote in his Tuesday order granting final approval of the agreement that National Consumer Law Center would receive any remaining...

