Under Armour Beats Activewear Tech Antitrust Suit, For Now

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday again tossed claims that Under Armour broke antitrust laws, saying a manufacturer of "bioceramic" textile treatments — intended to help athletes' muscles recover faster — still hasn't adequately defined the relevant market, but will give the company one more chance to plead its case. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan granted Under Armour's most recent motion to dismiss Multiple Energy Technologies' suit accusing the athletic giant of freezing it out of the specialty clothing market, finding that MET is too vague about what products are in the market, beyond "clothing containing...

