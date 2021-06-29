Equal Rights Amendment Advocates Strike Out At 1st Circ.

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a suit against the U.S. archivist over his refusal to publish and certify the Equal Rights Amendment, agreeing with a Massachusetts federal court that the advocacy groups that brought the action don't have standing to challenge that decision. The three-judge panel rejected Equal Means Equal's and The Yellow Roses' contention that the amendment — which would explicitly guarantee protection from sex discrimination — is now part of the U.S. Constitution. In particular, the panel shot down the groups' contention that because their individual members are all female, they have a protectable legal interest in the...

