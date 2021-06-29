'Doctor Bitcoin' Admits To Unlicensed Crypto Conversion Biz

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A man who goes by "Doctor Bitcoin" pled guilty in Texas federal court Tuesday to operating a cash-to-cryptocurrency business as an unlicensed money transmitter. Mark Hopkins admitted to failing to meet federal registration requirements for money transmitting businesses. Prosecutors said Hopkins, who also goes by Doctor Bitcoin, ran a business that converted U.S. dollars into cryptocurrency for a fee, but failed to implement anti-money laundering or know-your-customer measures. "Outside of asking for a form of identification, Hopkins never took any additional steps to verify the source of the funds sent to him," prosecutors said in a statement of stipulated facts....

