Groups Sue Over Danger Of Ramped-Up Nuke Warhead Plan

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Anti-nuke groups claim a Biden administration plan to drastically ramp up nuclear core production in the United States fails to fully take into account waste-management and other environmental concerns, and they want a federal court to halt the plan. Savannah River Site Watch, Nuclear Watch New Mexico and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday for violations of the Administrative Procedure Act and the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved the plan to boost nuclear core production. They said the government needs to prepare a new or supplemental programmatic environmental impact statement before moving forward with its...

