Justices Should Find California Donor Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- This week the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta.[1] The case centers on whether the government can force charities to disclose their donors or whether such information has legal protection from government disclosure requirements. The state of California demands that charitable organizations disclose to the state the names of many of their supporters. Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, sued the California attorney general's office over this demand. Although the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California sided with Americans for Prosperity in September 2018,[2] the U.S. Court of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS