Supreme Court Refuses To Lift CDC's Eviction Moratorium

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from a coalition of landlords and Realtor groups to lift the federal government's eviction moratorium in a 5-4 vote Tuesday evening, with Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the liberal members of the court to form a majority. The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to lift the CDC's moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Justice Kavanaugh said he agreed with the Alabama Association of Realtors Inc. and others that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it put a nationwide hold on evictions during...

