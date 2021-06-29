11th Circ. Revives Negligence Fight Against PNC Bank

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday revived a New York woman's negligence lawsuit against PNC Bank after it removed her from her mother's joint investment account sans consent while also allowing her brother to drain the account, with the panel finding that the probate exception does not prevent the woman from pursuing her lawsuit. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled in its 12-page published opinion that a lower court got it wrong when it axed Diane Fisher's suit because of the probate exception, which says federal courts can't exercise jurisdiction over wills or trust property already being litigated in state probate courts....

