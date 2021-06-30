Singapore Regulator Widens Aon-Willis Antitrust Probe

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 12:54 PM BST) -- Singapore's antitrust watchdog has opened a wider probe into a proposed $30 billion merger between insurance brokers Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson, warning that the deal could harm competition in the country. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said on Monday that it will move to a second-stage review of the proposed tie-up, which has increasingly come under the microscope at regulators around the world. The deal, announced in March 2020, means the world's second and third biggest brokers by revenue will combine to create a company worth $80 billion. But the merger hit a bump in the road...

