Google Clamps Down On Investment Ads After FCA Warnings

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 12:08 PM BST) -- Tech giant Google said on Wednesday that financial services companies must prove from September that they are authorized by Britain's City watchdog before they can advertise investment products on its platform. Google will allow advertisements only from finance companies regulated by the FCA after the City watchdog threatened to take legal action if it continued to allow unauthorized firms to advertise. (Getty Images) Google has acted after the Financial Conduct Authority warned that it would take action against the tech company and other online businesses if they continue to allow unauthorized firms to advertise, as the regulator responded to the surge in online...

