Wealth Manager Gets Administration In Wake Of FCA Order

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 6:57 PM BST) -- A London judge approved a plan Wednesday to allow investment manager Dolfin Financial to enter into special administration in the wake of a Financial Conduct Authority order for the firm to cease its regulated business. High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt approved the order after hearing from Dolfin's lawyer that the firm is in a death spiral. The FCA's cease-and-desist direction has hindered Dolfin's operations and now "its clients are locked into a moribund fund," said the firm's lawyer, Adam Al-Attar of South Square. The City watchdog ordered the investment manager back in March to cease operations in the U.K., citing concerns...

