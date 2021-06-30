Electronics Maker Loses 'Zoom' TM Fight With Biometric Biz

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 7:23 PM BST) -- A European court Wednesday tossed Tokyo-based electronics manufacturer Zoom KK's challenge to an American biometric company's bid to register a trademark for the word ZOOM, finding there was no likelihood of confusion because of the different products the two companies offered. The European Union's General Court upheld a 2020 decision by the bloc's intellectual property office refusing to let Zoom KK — which makes sound recording equipment and electronic musical instruments — block FaceTec Inc. from registering an EU trademark for the word ZOOM. The Japanese company has held its EU ZOOM trademark since 1999 and in 2017 formally opposed FaceTec's application...

