Ex-Bonnier Exec Found In Contempt Over Firing Settlement

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 7:10 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Wednesday that Bonnier's former chief executive committed contempt of court by failing to destroy confidential information connected to his firing for gross misconduct, which led to a £90 million ($124 million) lawsuit against the publisher's auditors. High Court Judge Ed Murray said that Richard Johnson, who led Bonnier Books' U.K arm, had broken the law by failing to comply with court orders related to disclosure of confidential information. Johnson missed multiple deadlines to comply with a January order confirming the identity of each and every third party he claimed to have shared information with. The order was...

