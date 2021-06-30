Commerce Readies New Duties On Chinese Lockers

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce laid out new duties stretching upwards of 311% on imports of Chinese storage lockers Tuesday, firming up its earlier findings that the goods have benefited from unfair trade practices. Commerce's final determinations close the book on its portion of a trade probe triggered by a petition from a group of U.S. locker manufacturers seeking duty relief. The agency found the Chinese lockers had been unfairly subsidized and dumped on the U.S. market at artificially low prices. The agency set a 10.71% adjusted anti-dumping duty rate on Zhejiang Xingyi Metal Products Co. Ltd. and a number of...

