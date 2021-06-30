RBS Wins Bid To Escape Costs Order In PPI Appeal

Law360, London (June 30, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- An appeals court said on Wednesday that the Royal Bank of Scotland doesn't have to pay a former customer's costs as part of a fight over payment protection insurance, a decision that could affect numerous small claims against U.K. lenders. The Court of Appeal ruled that RBS is not on the hook for a customer's legal costs as it challenges an earlier decision that it pay an ex-client for unfairly selling a PPI policy. The bank is challenging the ruling. RBS was ordered to pay Karen Smith £1,711 ($2,362) in November after a county court judge found that its business relationship...

